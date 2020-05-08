BARRIE -- The calendar may say May, but that didn't stop Mother Nature from blasting some wintry weather in Muskoka on Friday.

Some people in the area report getting more than five centimetres of snow, making it look more like February than the second week of May.

The unseasonable snowfall is the result of a polar vortex sweeping over the region.

According to Environment Canada, the cold snap is sticking around.

Daytime highs will remain unusually chilly across the region, with single-digit temperatures in the forecast well into next week.

Average daytime highs for this time of year in Muskoka are around 17.7 C, with overnight lows dipping to 4.4 C.