Motel fire in Wasaga Beach causes thousands in damage

A fire in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 (Viewer photo) A fire in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 (Viewer photo)

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver