More than 30 charges laid at unsanctioned truck rally in Barrie

The smell of burning rubber and the sound of revving engines took over a parking lot in Barrie over the weekend as hundreds attended an unsanctioned truck rally, resulting in multiple charges.

Police say more than 500 trucks and a crowd of about 700 people packed into the Bayfield Mall parking lot in the city's north end for several hours on Saturday night.

Officers with Barrie police, the OPP and South Simcoe responded to reports of stunt driving in the parking lot and on nearby roads.

"A truly disrespectful display of inconsiderate activity that left its mark on private property and has no place in our community," stated Barrie police communications coordinator Peter Leon.

Police say thousands of dollars in damage was done to the parking lot.

Several charges were laid, including nearly 30 under the Highway Traffic Act.

Officers also seized one truck for stunt driving on Bayfield Street and slapped the driver with a 30-day licence suspension.

They say the traffic unit is investigating a fail-to-remain collision that allegedly happened during the rally in the area of Bayfield Street and Coulter Street.