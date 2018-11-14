Mother Nature plans to drop another 10cm of snow in the Barrie area on Thursday night, and the forecast shows the snow continuing into Friday morning.

City crews will be back out on the roads doing winter maintenance.

Overnight on-street parking will not be allowed again tonight so crews can clear the roads of snow and ice.

Parking is not permitted on most streets from 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. in the downtown business improvement area.

These parking restrictions will be in effect on a nightly basis starting December 1 to March 31.Check the City of Barrie website for more information.