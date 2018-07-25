

The Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit has issued a swimming advisory for Moose Beach in Orillia.

The beach, located at J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park, is not closed, but swimmers are warned to use extra caution because of higher than normal bacteria levels.

The health unit says if you chose to swim avoid ducking your head or swallowing the water. Warning signs indicate swimmers could be at risk of developing minor irritations and infections.

The City of Orillia cautions that lifeguards are off duty during a swimming advisory.

Couchiching Beach and Portage Bay are open and unaffected at this time.