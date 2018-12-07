

CTV Barrie





The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the trap that killed a dog near Dundalk last month was illegally set.

A four-year-old family dog was out for an off-leash walk on November 15 when a conibear trap clamped around his neck on private property.

Anyone with information on the person or persons responsible for the trap is asked to call the Ministry of Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.