Minor injuries sustained after multi-vehicle collision in Bradford

No serious injuries were reported after a multi-vehicle collision in Bradford Friday evening.

According to South Simcoe Police, it happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Highway 88 between Highway 400 and 10 Sideroad.

A vehicle travelling eastbound crossed into oncoming traffic, say police, hitting a pickup truck that allegedly rolled over and came into contact with a third vehicle.

Police say there were only minor injuries reported.