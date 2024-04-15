Minor among 2 suspects charged with armed robbery at Barrie plaza

Two individuals, including a minor, face serious charges after an armed robbery was reported over the weekend at a plaza in Barrie's east end.

Officers arrested two suspects in less than 25 minutes after a store employee on Grove Street alerted them to the robbery on Saturday evening.

Police say a 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were taken into custody and charged with armed robbery, assault with a weapon, and possession of property obtained by crime.

The teen, whose identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was also charged with failing to comply with a release order from an incident that police say happened last Thursday.

Both suspects were held in police custody to await a bail hearing.