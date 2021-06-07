BARRIE, ONT. -- The owner of a flower shop in Minesing is passionate about florals and helping other women make a fresh start by rebuilding their workforce skills.

Emily Day, Fleurish floral studio owner, says that the shop is a social enterprise during the day. She hires, trains and supports vulnerable women in the community through a 12-week paid internship program.

"We just really wanted to give women who have had challenges or barriers or disadvantage a place to explore their skills, to learn and be supported in a community of women," Day explains.

Interns work 24 hours from Tuesdays to Fridays through the Fresh Start Program, learning small business operations and gaining knowledge through mentorship.

The mentorship program runs in partnership with Boreal College, which helps pay each intern.

The next internship is set to begin in the coming weeks. Day hopes to have up to five interns when restrictions ease.

