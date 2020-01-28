BARRIE -- Flames and smoke shot into the South Georgian Bay sky Monday evening as the Sporting Life Store in Collingwood caught fire.



The million dollar fire on Hurontario Street broke out just before 6:00 p.m.



The staff inside the store saw the smoke and called 9-1-1.



When the Collingwood Fire Department arrived on scene, flames and heavy smoke was coming from the store.



The OPP and Simcoe County Paramedics were on the scene while crews worked to contain the fire.



Everyone was able to get out of the store, and there were no injuries.



Collingwood Fire Chief Ross Parr says, “owners advised that it was fully stocked, they restocked just after Christmas.”



That merchandise made it a challenge to put out the flames as crews tried to prevent the fire from spreading to the adjacent building.



Hurontario between Fourth Street and Ontario Street was closed for more than 12 hours, and the roads reopened around 8:00 this morning.

Quick update on fire on Hurontario street in COLLINGWOOD. Fire is out Hurontario is open — Ross Parr (@RossRparr) January 28, 2020





The OFM has been called in to assist with the investigation. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.