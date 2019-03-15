

A 27-year-old Midland man is accused of impersonating a police officer on different occasions throughout the North Simcoe area.

Provincial police say the man drove vehicles resembling marked and unmarked cruisers and would allegedly interact with people giving them the impression he was an officer.

The accused faces several charges and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have had an interaction with the accused.