Midas Auto Service helps give back to Barrie Food Bank

An auto shop in Barrie is giving back to a local charity this year to support the community.

The Barrie Midas location on Young Street is now collecting donations for the Barrie food bank this holiday season.

"If you bring in three items, we're going to give five dollars off whatever service from there it five items and 20 items off, seven items are 30 dollars off whatever your willing to bring to us, we are willing to work with," said Dalice Peoples, with Midas Auto Service in Barrie.

According to Barrie Midas, the initiative will give customers an incentive to give back while also receiving discounts on different purchases depending on their level of support.

"We have noticed there is a need in our community and asking us for diapers, feminine products, shampoos and conditioners, along with toothbrushes," said Peoples.

Midas said it will be collecting donations from now until Christmas.