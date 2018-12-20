

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - There's a new proposed class action against the federal government related to the '60s Scoop.

This one is by Metis and non-status Indians across Canada.

They are seeking damages for the alleged harms inflicted on them by the Canadian government during the Scoop.

They say they were deprived of their identities by being taken from their families and placed with non-aboriginal families.

The lawsuit is similar to one settled earlier this year for 800 million dollars with First Nations who were taken from their reserves.

At the time, the government said it more work was needed to settle with other victims of the Scoop.