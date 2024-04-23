BARRIE
Barrie

    • Meth, cocaine and fentanyl seized in drug bust in Orangeville.

    Police seize meth, cocaine and fentanyl in drug bust in Orangeville, April 19, 2024 (Source: OPP) Police seize meth, cocaine and fentanyl in drug bust in Orangeville, April 19, 2024 (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Provincial police executed a search warrant at a home in Orangeville on Fourth Avenue on Friday.

    Four people were arrested on possession, trafficking and possession from the proceeds of crime charges.

    Police seized quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, cash and scales.

    Three men and a woman from the Orangeville area are facing multiple charges and a fifth person is still at large.

    Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News