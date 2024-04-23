Meth, cocaine and fentanyl seized in drug bust in Orangeville.

Provincial police executed a search warrant at a home in Orangeville on Fourth Avenue on Friday.

Four people were arrested on possession, trafficking and possession from the proceeds of crime charges.

Police seized quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, cash and scales.

Three men and a woman from the Orangeville area are facing multiple charges and a fifth person is still at large.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online.