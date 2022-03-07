Messy weather cancels school buses as winter travel advisories sweep Simcoe Muskoka

School buses have been cancelled in parts of central Ontario on Monday following a messy mix of weather that swept the region on Sunday night.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board tweeted that all buses have been cancelled in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton, and Muskoka due to inclement weather. Schools will remain open for student learning.

Additionally, all school buses in Dufferin County have been cancelled. Schools will be closed.

Mother Nature sent a burst of warm temperatures throughout most of central Ontario on Sunday. In Barrie, temperatures reached 13.2C, matching the record set back in 2009.

Localized flooding was seen in parts of Innisfil and Essa Township due to the weekend warm-up, leading to police closing a number of roads.

While many welcomed the stint of warmer temperatures, Environment Canada's Senior Climatologist says the warmer temperatures won't last long.

"Certainly, it's been a reprieve since what we had in January and February, two cold months. It's false spring, though. It's not as if it's over," Phillips says.

Phillips says 35 centimetres of snow often falls in March and April.

On Monday, winter weather travel advisories are in effect for Simcoe and Dufferin Counties, Grey Bruce and Muskoka.

Environment Canada says snow is expected to start falling Monday morning, affecting western parts of the region before moving east.

The weather agency says that up to 12 centimetres of snow is expected throughout the day before tapering off by the evening.