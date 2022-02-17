Messy mix of weather continues as school bus cancellations span Simcoe County

A messy mix of rain, ice and snow has caused a number of school bus cancellations in parts of Simcoe County Thursday morning.

Due to poor road conditions, all school buses and vans in the North Weather Zone have been cancelled.

The North Zone includes Elmvale, Midland, Penetanguishene and Orillia.

Schools still remain open for student learning.

In Muskoka, all school buses for Trillium Lakelands District School Board have been cancelled.

All school buses, minivan and taxi services are cancelled for York Region and York Catholic District School boards due to inclement weather. Schools will be closed.

The mixed bag of weather is expected to continue into Friday, with a number of weather advisories still in place.

Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for parts of Simcoe Muskoka.

Freezing rain is possible throughout the region Thursday morning into the afternoon. The weather agency says that heavy snowfall is possible late afternoon into Friday morning, which could impact the morning commute.

Snowfall accumulation of 10 to 20 centimetres is possible.