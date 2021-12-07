Messages to 'angels' support the Mariposa House Hospice

The 5th annual Mariposa House Hospice Angel Tree fundraising initiative encourages people to post a special message on a tree.

The hospice's campaign aims to raise $20,000 to support the five-bed facility in Severn Township.

Hospice executive director Annalise Stenekes said the messages posted on the Angel Tree are to honour loved ones.

"I think that's the surprise for me, how powerful it is to look at the tree and see how many angels there are, and how many angels in our community are supporting the hospice and honouring a loved one at the same time," she said.

Over the past four years, the Angel Tree campaign has raised close to $60,000.

Donations are also accepted online.

The Angel Tree will remain in the front window of the Mariposa Market in downtown Orillia until the end of December.