BARRIE -- For the first time in 120 years, the Memorial Cup has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Canadian Hockey League says it "worked tirelessly to determine a scenario by which the balance of our season could be played.

Unfortunately, given the troubling state of our global climate and public welfare, there is still too much risk and uncertainty to move forward."

The CHL paused the season earlier this month in hopes of getting back into action but has since officially cancelled all remaining regular-season games.

The 2020 Memorial Cup was scheduled to be held in Kelowna, B.C., in May.