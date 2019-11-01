Featured
Medicine that induces vomiting allegedly found in Halloween goodie bag
A homeopathic medicine bottle that police say will induce vomiting was allegedly found inside a Halloween loot bag in Bradford. (South Simcoe Police/Twitter)
Published Friday, November 1, 2019 5:23PM EDT
South Simcoe Police are reminding parents to carefully check your child's candy after a bottle of homeopathic medicine was found in a loot bag.
Police say the bag was handed out in the Professor Day Drive and Holland Street area of Bradford.
The medicine was found to induce vomiting.
Police say no one was hurt.