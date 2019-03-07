Featured
Meaford man, 44, charged with drunk driving
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, March 7, 2019 12:00PM EST
Grey County OPP has charged a Meaford man after an incident at an apartment complex Tuesday night.
Officers spotted a vehicle being driven erratically around the parking lot of the Victoria Street address and watched the driver try to hide a bottle when he exited the car.
Police say the 44-year-old blew over three times the legal limit and had his license suspended and his vehicle impounded.