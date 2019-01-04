

CTV Barrie





Local authorities say the latest fatalities on Highway 9 are the last straw.

“We’re going to work with the Ministry of Transportation, and also with our police inspector and see what safety we can put in there to stop the fatalities,” said New Tecumseth Mayor Rick Milne.

On Thursday evening, two people were killed on a stretch of the highway near Schomberg between the 11th and 12th Concession, and a third person remains in hospital.

In November 2017, a 22-year-old man died in a crash on the same stretch of road causing concern among residents.

“It’s dangerous,” says Esso manager, Nadia Albarwari. “It should be taken care of. If you see it in the morning when it’s dark, you couldn’t see anything, only the sign of Esso and that’s it!”

The mayor says several items will be considered, from traffic lights to intersection safety, and even possibly reducing the height of the hill near the 12th Concession.

“I know the area quite well,” says Milne. “I was born and raised in the area, so I do know the area. It’s a bad area of Highway 9.”

Police say the woman in Thursday night’s crash is expected to recover from her injuries.