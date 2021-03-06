BARRIE, ONT. -- An Orillia man is facing a charge of manslaughter in connection with a fatal opioid overdose last year.

Provincial police say a 31-year-old Wasaga Beach man died after an overdose on March 24, 2020.

Police have not laid out specific allegations against the 52-year-old suspect but say they are determined to hold drug traffickers accountable for drug-related deaths.