Man sentenced in 2019 stabbing death of Barrie man

Tyler Wren was sentenced to five years in jail for his role in the 2019 stabbing death of 30-year-old Ryan Babineau of Barrie.

The Crown and defence agreed to the sentence in a joint submission.

"The sentence here was expected, and it didn't come as a surprise. It was something my client was prepared for," said defence lawyer Mary Cremer.

Wren, who was initially charged with first-degree murder, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact.

With time served, he has about 14 months left in his sentence.

"The matter has been very emotional for everyone involved," Cremer said. "My client is relieved that the matter is now behind him, and he is looking forward to finishing off his sentence and starting fresh again," she noted.

The 28-year-old is one of three men investigators say were involved in the murder on Nov. 16, 2019.

The other two, Abad Abdi Shire and Cory Greavette, were also charged after police found Babineau at his Dunlop Street apartment with 65 stab wounds to his chest, legs, back and arms.

The Crown said while Wren took no part in the stabbing, he admitted to being there and driving the other two men away from the scene to a Huntsville hotel.

He was arrested 10 days after the incident along Innisfil Beach Road, where police say he was trying to avoid a R.I.D.E. check stop.

Justice Michelle Fuerst called the murder brutal and senseless.

She said although Wren has a lengthy criminal record of violence and drug offences, he has taken rehabilitation steps while in jail, including a methadone program.

Last Thursday, Cory Greavette pleaded guilty to manslaughter, while Abad Abdi Shire faces a second-degree murder charge. He's due back in court at the end of the month.