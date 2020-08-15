BARRIE, ONT. -- A 77-year-old man is dead after what police are calling an accident on a Bradford farm.

South Simcoe Police say the man was run over by a tractor in a field in the Holland Marsh Saturday afternoon.

While police do not suspect foul play, it isn't clear how the man wound up in the tractor's path. A post-mortem exam to determine the man's cause of death is set for Monday.