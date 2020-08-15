Advertisement
Man run over by tractor in farm accident, police say
Published Saturday, August 15, 2020 8:58PM EDT
File image (CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A 77-year-old man is dead after what police are calling an accident on a Bradford farm.
South Simcoe Police say the man was run over by a tractor in a field in the Holland Marsh Saturday afternoon.
While police do not suspect foul play, it isn't clear how the man wound up in the tractor's path. A post-mortem exam to determine the man's cause of death is set for Monday.