Man on trial points to friend for stabbing death of Ryan Babineau in Barrie

Warning: Details and images used in this article may be disturbing to some readers.

The man facing a second-degree murder charge for the death of Ryan Babineau in 2019 at a downtown Barrie apartment took the stand Wednesday to try and clear his name.

"I am in jail for a homicide I never committed," Abad Shire said from the witness stand.

The 28-year-old is accused of stabbing the Barrie man to death on November 16, 2019.

Last week, the Crown told the jury Shire and one other man, Cory Greavette, stabbed Babineau in the chest, legs, back and face, resulting in nearly 70 wounds and lacerations.

An expert witness said Babineau died of blood loss.

Greavette has since pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to nine years in jail, with credit for time served he has nearly five years remaining on his sentence.

During his testimony, Shire told the court he turned to dealing drugs to help his struggling mother, who he witnessed "crying on the couch about bills."

Shire then pointed the finger at Greavette, telling the court Greavette attacked 30-year-old Babineau over a girl.

From the witness stand, Shire testified that after arriving at Babineau's apartment, he heard an argument before two people screamed, "stop, stop, stop," and Babineau yelled, "somebody help me."

He said he ran out of the building because he had drugs on him and worried that if the police found out, he would be arrested for breaching probation.

"If I had stayed on scene, I wouldn't be in the predicament I'm in now," he said, adding he was livid with Greavette.

Earlier this week, the court watched surveillance video of Shire, Greavette, and a third man, Tyler Wren, driving away from the apartment building in a Mazda.

A forensic scientist who examined the vehicle testified that a mixed blood sample found on the passenger-side door belonged to the victim and Shire.

Shire was arrested in North Bay and initially charged with first-degree murder in connection with Babineau's death.

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.