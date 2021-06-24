BARRIE, ONT. -- An Owen Sound man will have to pay a hefty fine for "blatantly disregarding his order to isolate" after testing positive for COVID-19.

Police say officers found the 26-year-old man outside of his residence for non-essential reasons, which they say had happened multiple times.

Police charged the accused with failing to comply with a Health Protection and Promotion Act, which carries an $880 fine.

Grey Bruce health unit listed three new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There are currently 13 active cases in Owen Sound, according to public health.

Grey Bruce's medical officer of health issued a class order pursuant to section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act that obligates residents who test positive, have symptoms or have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case to go into quarantine.