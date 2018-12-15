

The Canadian Press





BRACEBRIDGE, Ont. -- Provincial police say a Toronto man is facing charges after officers seized drugs and cash from the Bracebridge, Ont., hotel room he was staying in on Friday.

Police say officers conducted an investigation that led to a traffic stop, where they charged the 28-year-old with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

They say police seized more than $2,600 in cash, nearly 200 grams of cocaine and 12 grams of "purple heroin" from the man.

Purple heroin is a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

Police say the man is facing two drug trafficking charges, as well as possession of property obtained by crime.