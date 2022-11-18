Man faces manslaughter charge after ping pong game turns deadly

The trial of a 30-year-old man charged with his uncle's death inside a Town of Mono mansion three years ago is underway.

Anmol Saggu faces a charge of manslaughter for the death of 50-year-old Taranjit Singh Osahan.

Officers were called to the property south of Highway 89 on Hurontario Street in November 2019, after a disagreement over a ping pong game turned deadly.

In an Orangeville courtroom on Friday, Taranjit's nephew, Sukhman Osahan, testified his uncle and Saggu were drinking and arguing when a fight broke out among them and others in the basement of the house.

The court heard Saggu was being punched, and at one point, Taranjit put his arm on the accused to stop him from swinging his arms.

The witness said his uncle fell to the ground, and despite attempts to save his life with chest compressions, he couldn't be saved.

How and why Taranjit died is unclear.

"Everything happened so quickly, and somebody's death happened," the witness said under cross-examination. "It was hard to know everything."

The courtroom listened to at least two 911 calls - one when the fight broke out and another asking for help for Osahan.

The witness told the court he heard the accused saying, "What have I done?" But defence lawyer Peter Brauti argued that those details were misconstrued.

The defence challenged the witness on his memory, saying that was actually happened was Saggu went to the washroom after being punched and came out to find his uncle on the floor. Brauti said that was when he was heard saying, "What has happened to uncle? Call 911."

Saggu was initially charged with second-degree murder, which has since been downgraded to manslaughter.

He has been out on bail for more than two years.

The trial is scheduled to return on Monday.