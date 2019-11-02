Featured
Man charged with second-degree murder in Friday morning dispute
Published Saturday, November 2, 2019 6:17PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, November 4, 2019 11:08AM EST
Provincial police northwest of Toronto say they've charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 50-year-old man from Brampton, Ont.
Police say the incident happened in Mono, Ont., early Friday morning when a 27-year-old man allegedly assaulted the victim after an argument.
Investigators identified the victim as Taranjit Singh. The 27-year-old man is Anmol Saggu of Brampton, Ont.
Investigators say the accused has also been charged with assault and failure to comply with a probation order. Police say the man made his first court appearance on Saturday.
The mansion on the property, south of Highway 89 on Hurontario street, remained a crime scene Sunday afternoon. Three cars were parked on the property, including a white Mercedes and black Audi; though nobody was home, or was seen entering or leaving the home guarded by police.
Police have not released the cause of Singh's death. A publication ban has been imposed on the case according to police.