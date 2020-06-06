BARRIE, ONT. -- One man has critical injuries, and a second is seriously hurt following a destructive Saturday morning crash in Barrie.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Yonge St near D’Ambrosio Dr.

Barrie Police say the driver of a southbound sedan crossed into the northbound lanes and hit the side of one pickup truck before smashing into another nearly head-on.

Const. Mark Casey believes speed was a factor based on the debris field.

The man in his 30s driving the sedan was airlifted to Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the second pickup truck is seriously hurt but considered stable at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

Casey says things could have been worse, with even more vehicles involved and more people hurt considering the volume along Yonge on a sunny Saturday morning.