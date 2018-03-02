

Police have laid charges in connection with a seven-vehicle crash that left two people dead in September.

The crash happened on Ravenshoe Road, just east of Woodbine Avenue in Georgina on Sept. 19. An elderly man and woman were killed in the crash.

The driver of a Honda Civic, a 25-year-old Omemee man, was critically injured in the crash. Four other people suffered minor injuries.

The now 26-year-old Omemee man has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death.

The accused will appear in court on March 14.