

CTV Barrie Staff





A 35-year-old man was charged after being caught behind the wheel, just minutes after his licence was suspended.

According to Caledon OPP, the 35-year-old Mississauga man was in court in Orangeville on Thursday when a judge ruled his driver's licence would immediately be suspended for one year, following a separate impaired case from 2017.

Five minutes after the sentencing, an OPP officer who had been in the courtroom spotted the man enter his vehicle and drive away. With the help of Orangeville Police Court Services, the officer was able to stop the accused.

The accused was charged with Operation While Prohibited. The driver's vehicle was impounded for 45 days. He is set to return to the Ontario Court of Justice to answer for this charge, later this month.