Man busted for 13 break and enters in Orangeville
Published Sunday, November 15, 2020 8:44PM EST
BARRIE, ONT. -- OPP have arrested a man they believe is behind 13 different break and enters at businesses in Orangeville.
The crimes started in late September and stretched into mid-November.
Police say they were able to track a suspect down, having identified him through video surveillance.
A 37-year-old man faces 13 counts of breaking and entering and a charge of theft over $5,000.
