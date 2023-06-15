Man and woman sought in alleged armed robbery attempt at Wasaga Beach gas station

Provincial police in Wasaga Beach hope to identify a man and woman involved in an alleged attempted armed robbery at a gas station early Sunday morning.

According to Huronia West OPP, a man brandishing a knife demanded cash from the employee at the Petro Canada station on River Road West shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, while the woman remained at the entrance.

Police say the employee scared the two off, and they fled the store without incident.

Surveillance footage captured a white man, roughly 25 to 30 years old, wearing a blue sweater with Bryan's Roofing, grey track pants, and a red bandana covering his chin.

Police are also looking to identify a roughly 45-year-old woman with a thin build, and brown hair, who wore a black hoodie and white running shoes.

They ask anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.