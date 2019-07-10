Featured
Man allegedly used fake ID to withdraw over $25K from victim's account
Bank surveillance images of alleged fraud suspect in Wasaga Beach. (Huronia West OPP)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019 12:45PM EDT
Provincial police are investigating an alleged fraud that happened in Wasaga Beach last summer.
Huronia West OPP says they received a complaint on Aug. 7th, 2018, about a man using fake identification with the victim's name to withdraw more than $25,000 from a bank account.
Police are asking for the public's help to find the suspect after they got a picture of the accused from security cameras at a local bank.