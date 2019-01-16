Featured
Man airlifted to hospital after three-vehicle collision
Ornge air ambulance as seen in this undated generic photo.
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 12:14PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 16, 2019 1:24PM EST
One person has been airlifted to Sunnybrook hospital following a three-vehicle collision on County Road 27 in Barrie.
Paramedics say two drivers were uninjured while the third victim, a man in his 40s, suffered serious injuries.
The collision happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Highway 27 between Lougheed Road and Salem Road.
The road was closed for several hours for the police investigation.
It has since reopened.