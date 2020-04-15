BARRIE -- Barrie police are looking for a man accused of spitting in the face of a GO train engineer at the Allandale Station.

A spokesperson for Metrolinx tells CTV News the alleged incident happened on Tuesday around 7 p.m.

An altercation occurred between the two individuals and then the accused reportedly ran from the scene.

Police are reviewing the train's security footage.

Metrolinx says the engineer did go to the hospital as a precaution, but was not tested for COVID-19. He is monitoring his symptoms.