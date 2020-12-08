BARRIE, ONT. -- A worker died in an industrial accident in Severn Township Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the 69-year-old Burlington man was working at a construction site at the Trent-Severn Waterway when the incident happened.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. The details of his death have not been released.

The Ministry of Labour, along with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Crime Unit, is investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.