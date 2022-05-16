Major route closed in Barrie's south end for road work

A well-trafficked route is closed in south end Barrie as of Monday.

Huronia Road between Big Bay Point Road and Ellis Drive is closed for two weeks as construction crews work to give the area a major facelift.

The existing road is being widened from two lanes to five to reduce congestion in the city's south end.

Crews will also upgrade some of the existing infrastructure, specifically the water main on the north side of the road.

The road will be open to local traffic, but there will be no through access to Big Bay Point Road.

Motorists can use Welham Road down to Mapleview Drive to get around the construction.

The City of Barrie said the road would be closed from May 16 to May 30 to finish completing work on the south side of Big Bay Point Road, with work on the north side expected to begin in June.