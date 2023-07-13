Major road project temporarily closes intersection in Barrie's north end

An intersection in the city's northeast end is closed for nine days as part of Barrie's Duckworth Street improvement project.

The Grove Street East and Duckworth Street intersection is closed from Thursday until July 21 as crews progress on watermain installations northerly from Howard Crescent into the Grove Street intersection.

Several detours are in place for motorists and Barrie Transit routes six and seven.

Crews will maintain access for residents and businesses in the area.

Detours include:

Duckworth Street: Bell Farm Road to St. Vincent Street;

Grove Street: St. Vincent Street to Wellington Street/Steel Street to Penetanguishene Road

The Grove Street work includes new watermain, pavement and bicycle lanes.

The construction on Duckworth Street started late last month and includes new watermain, sewer replacements, and right-of-way improvements, including new sidewalks, pavement, intersection upgrades, and widening the road for bicycle lanes.

The project was broken into three phases because of Duckworth Street's poor pavement condition.

Phase One included Duckworth Street from Melrose Avenue to Vincent Street, which was completed in 2019.

Construction on the second and third phases is commencing together.

The City says the construction should not affect hydro, telephone, cable TV, and gas services, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The entire project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2025.