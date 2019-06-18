

Major General Richard Rohmer has lived a life full of incredible accomplishments. He is a decorated Canadian aviator, lawyer, author of more than 30 books, and now he can add recipient of an honorary degree to that list.

The 95-year-old Collingwood resident was given the Board of 'Governor's honorary bachelor of applied studies degree at Georgian 'College's convocation ceremony held at the Barrie Molson Centre on Tuesday.

Georgian 'College President and CEO, MaryLynn West-Moynes, presented General Rohmer with the honorary degree, saying in a release on Tuesday that he is a role model for students, and all Canadians. "Among his many accolades, he is Senior Honorary Commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police, Honorary Chief of the Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs and Honorary Chief of Toronto Paramedic Services. For his great service to our country, we all owe him a debt of gratitude."

General Rohmer took part in D-Day and is a veteran of the battles of Normandy, Belgium and Holland.

General Rohmer said today's honour is a special one for him. "I've received other honorary doctorates, and this one from Georgian College is very important because I had a hand in its origination back in 1965-67. I was the Chief of Staff to a premier called John Robarts, Premier of Ontario, and he was the man that created this college."

Convocation ceremonies will continue at the Barrie Molson Centre on Wednesday.