Lynn Dollin to serve second term as Innisfil mayor

Lynn Dollin will serve a second term as mayor of Innisfil.

Dollin was surrounded by family and friends at Town H as she got the news.

"The first thing is we've got a number of new councillors, so we're going to do lots of orientation and get them comfortable in their new roles and learn from them and get some fresh faces at the table and then go into budgeting exercises for the next two years.

And just learning from what we've heard at the doors over the last few months what the residents of Innisfil want us to concentrate on," said Dollin.

Dollin said she's energized and ready to go and is looking forward to working even harder this term for the residents of Innisfil.

