Loud blasts expected at CFB Borden during training exercise
A Joint Counter Explosive Threat training exercise is taking place at CFB Borden for the next month.
The exercise dubbed Ardent Defender runs from Sept 22 through Oct 15.
The Base says loud blasts and explosions may periodically be heard by residents between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and soldiers from international militaries will participate in the training. Residents may see military personnel, vehicles and equipment from those divisions in the area.
The CAF says the purpose of the exercise is to continue to hone the skills of Canadian and international explosive ordnance disposal and improvised explosive device defeat operators.
Barrie Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Several ridings still too close to call with many mail-in ballots still to be counted
While Canadians didn't have to wait too long on election night to find out who will lead the next government, there are still several individual seats too close to call and it could take a few days to get clear results with many mail-in ballots still to be counted.
FBI asks for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance as new tip emerges about his previous movements
The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance Brian Laundrie after a coroner made an initial determination that Petito died by homicide.
O'Toole triggers campaign review after loss, saying no one more disappointed than him
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he's triggered a review looking into his party's election loss, underscoring that he's committed to making sure the Tories are battle-ready for the next one.
Ontario premier to make announcement Wednesday as COVID-19 certificate system kicks off
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement on Wednesday as the province’s COVID-19 passport system kicks off.
Trump sues niece, NY Times over records behind 2018 tax story
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday sued his estranged niece and The New York Times over a 2018 story about his family's wealth and tax practices that was partly based on confidential documents she provided to the newspaper's reporters.
Shandro out as Alberta health minister in Kenney cabinet shuffle
Tyler Shandro is no longer Alberta's health minister as part of Premier Jason Kenney's cabinet shuffle on Tuesday afternoon.
5 things to know for Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Canada has now fully vaccinated 79.13 per cent of the country's eligible population.
Another minority government. Now what?
When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the 2021 federal election, he said it was because he thought Canadians should have their say about where the country is going. Well, voters have spoken, and it's another minority Liberal government. With an almost identical House of Commons heading to Ottawa in terms of seat distribution, leaders are now facing post-election questions about their futures.
Elections Canada 'sorry' people didn't vote because of long lineups
Many older voters, parents with young children and Canadians with disabilities didn't vote because of long lineups at their voting sites, with Elections Canada apologizing for the wait but saying there was little else they could do in a pandemic.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
New Brunswick reports 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, active cases rise to 509
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 40 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 509.
-
'I don't want to see other people go through it': Growing pressure on N.S. government to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for health-care workers
With mandatory vaccines looking more and more likely for healthcare workers in Nova Scotia, union reps say government will have to provide alternatives for workers who can't -- or won't -- get the shot.
Montreal
-
Plante, Coderre in a tight race as Montreal election kicks off
The race for Montreal mayor is shaping up to be a close one between frontrunners Valérie Plante and Denis Coderre, according to a Léger poll commissioned by Le Devoir.
-
Quebec considering special law to prevent anti-vax protesters from blocking access to hospitals, schools
Quebec premier François Legault said it’s 'unacceptable' that people have been protesting against the vaccine passport outside hospitals and schools recently and said the province could turn to the law to put an end to these demonstrations.
-
No charges after 9 people, including a child, were hit by a car outside a Montreal polling station
The collision happened at the voting station at the Sunshine Academy at 65 Sunshine St. No charges will be laid, police say.
Ottawa
-
No injuries after CN Rail car derails in Amherstview, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say a CN Rail train has derailed west of Kingston.
-
Ontario's proof of vaccination system begins Wednesday: What Ottawa residents need to know
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the COVID-19 proof of vaccination program in Ottawa.
-
Rainfall warning in effect for the first day of fall
It's the first day of fall and Ottawa and much of the surrounding region is under a rainfall warning.
Toronto
-
Important things to know as Ontario's vaccine certificate program begins today
Ontario's vaccine certificate program is now in effect and there are some important things to know about how it will work.
-
Ontario premier to make announcement Wednesday as COVID-19 certificate system kicks off
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement on Wednesday as the province’s COVID-19 passport system kicks off.
-
Toronto about to be hit with 'significant rainfall' as multi-day storm moves in
Environment Canada is warning that some parts of the city could see up to 75mm of rain and that thunderstorms and flooding are a possibility.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region businesses preparing for vaccine passport launch
Businesses and municipal facilities across Waterloo Region are preparing for the launch of Ontario's vaccine passports on Wednesday.
-
Liberals expected to win in Kitchener-Conestoga, Kitchener South-Hespeler
While two ridings in Waterloo Region are still too close to call, the Conservative candidates for both have either said they don't believe they'll win or congratulated their opposition.
-
Federal election results from Waterloo Region and area
Here are the federal election results for Waterloo Region and the surrounding area.
Windsor
-
Here's what Windsor-Essex residents need to know as Ontario’s vaccine certificate program begins
Windsor-Residents who want to access non-essential businesses will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination as the province’s certificate program takes effect today.
-
Rainfall warning in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada is warning about significant rainfall over the next two days, with up to 100 millimetres possible.
-
Ontario premier to make announcement Wednesday as COVID-19 certificate system kicks off
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement on Wednesday as the province’s COVID-19 passport system kicks off.
London
-
Ontario premier to make announcement Wednesday as COVID-19 certificate system kicks off
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement on Wednesday as the province’s COVID-19 passport system kicks off.
-
Proof of vaccination for non-essential businesses now in effect, are Londoners ready?
As of Wednesday morning residents will need to show a proof of vaccination to access non-essential businesses in Ontario including nightclubs, entertainment venues, gyms and restaurants.
-
Up to 75 mm of rain possible by Thursday as system moves through southwestern Ontario
The rain has started to come down in southwestern Ontario and will last until Thursday bringing upwards of 10 cm to some areas.
Northern Ontario
-
Important things to know as Ontario's vaccine certificate program begins today
Ontario's vaccine certificate program is now in effect and there are some important things to know about how it will work.
-
FBI asks for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance as new tip emerges about his previous movements
The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance Brian Laundrie after a coroner made an initial determination that Petito died by homicide.
-
Disturbing video shows North Bay students shouting pro-Hitler, anti-Semitic slogans
North Bay Police and the city’s French Catholic school board are responding to a cellphone video that shows a group of students shouting anti-Semitic slogans on a school field.
Winnipeg
-
Brandon condo building engulfed in flames; fire shooting from roof
Brandon fire and emergency crews are battling a blaze at a condo building that broke out Tuesday night.
-
Manitoba riding continues to be unclaimed, votes are neck and neck
At the end of the day Monday, one Manitoba riding remained unclaimed in the federal election. That result has not changed late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Another minority government. Now what?
When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the 2021 federal election, he said it was because he thought Canadians should have their say about where the country is going. Well, voters have spoken, and it's another minority Liberal government. With an almost identical House of Commons heading to Ottawa in terms of seat distribution, leaders are now facing post-election questions about their futures.
Calgary
-
Tyler Shandro resigns as Alberta health minister, moves to labour and immigration
Premier Jason Kenney swapped Tyler Shandro and Jason Copping's portfolios in a mid-afternoon cabinet shuffle Tuesday.
-
Calgary man wanted in sexual assault of 13-year-old arrested in Ontario
A Calgary man wanted on a sexual assault case involving a 13-year-old girl has been captured.
-
Northeast Calgary resident 'frustrated' Chahal removed campaign literature with incorrect polling station address from his property
A northeast Calgary resident had questions for his new MP after his doorbell camera captured Liberal candidate George Chahal apparently removing campaign literature promoting his opponent Jag Sahota.
Edmonton
-
Elections Canada 'sorry' people didn't vote because of long lineups
Many older voters, parents with young children and Canadians with disabilities didn't vote because of long lineups at their voting sites, with Elections Canada apologizing for the wait but saying there was little else they could do in a pandemic.
-
Shandro out as Alberta health minister in Kenney cabinet shuffle
Tyler Shandro is no longer Alberta's health minister as part of Premier Jason Kenney's cabinet shuffle on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Alberta reports 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths
Alberta reported 1,519 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths on Tuesday as Tyler Shandro resigned from his position as health minister.
Vancouver
-
Secrecy over B.C.'s true number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients
The number of British Columbians in hospital due to COVID-19 is a tightly-held secret, as the province removes those who are no longer infectious from the tally – even though those individuals may spend months in treatment.
-
Candidates in razor-thin B.C. races could be waiting days for mail-in results
The Election Day results in three B.C. ridings are so close the candidates may be waiting for days while mail-in ballots are verified and counted.
-
B.C.'s provincial health officer pleads with pregnant women to get vaccinated
A number of unvaccinated pregnant women are battling COVID-19 in B.C. intensive care units, health officials revealed Tuesday while pushing for expectant mothers to get immunized.