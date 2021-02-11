BARRIE, ONT. -- Check your pockets, empty your purse and all those loose papers in your wallet for a year-old lottery ticket that could be a winner.

A Lotto Max ticket worth $100,000 purchased in Collingwood last year is about to expire.

The person holding the winning lottery ticket has just two weeks left to claim their prize.

The Lotto Max ticket owner won with Encore in the Feb. 25, 2020, draw with the numbers 3 – 8 – 7 – 4 – 5 – 8 – 5.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission says the winner should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098.

The OLG has said it's rare that winning prizes go unclaimed. Any prize money that isn't claimed goes back into the lottery pot.