The man who has been the only MPP to represent the riding of Simcoe-Grey has been re-elected.

CTV News has declared Progressive Conservative Jim Wilson re-elected in the riding. He defeated Liberal Dan Hambly, NDP candidate David Matthews and Green Party candidate Jesseca Perry.

During the campaign Wilson pledged to fight the closure of the Ontario Tree Seed Plant in Angus.

Wilson was first elected to the Ontario Legislature in the riding of Simcoe West in 1990. The riding of Simcoe-Grey wasn’t created until 1999.

Wilson has served as Minister of Health; Minister of Energy, Science and Technology; Minister of Northern Development and Mines, and Minister of the Environment. In 2014, he was elected by the PC caucus as interim leader until Patrick Brown won a by-election in Simcoe North.

Most of this riding goes around Nottawasaga Bay in Georgian Bay and surrounds Barrie to the north and west.

It consists of the Town of New Tecumseth, Essa, Adjala-Tosorontio and Clearview townships in Simcoe County, along with Collingwood and Wasaga Beach. It also covers the east part of Grey County including the Town of the Blue Mountains.

Canadian Forces Base Borden is also located in the riding.