Long-time Barrie city councillor enters race to become mayor
The City of Barrie's deputy mayor has entered the race to become the next mayor.
Barry Ward announced on Wednesday that he hopes to take the reigns from Mayor Jeff Lehman in the municipal election this fall.
"I have filed my papers to run for mayor," he posted on his Twitter page.
Ward has served on city council for 22 years and represents Ward 4.
He stepped up as acting mayor while Lehman campaigned as a Liberal candidate in the provincial election earlier this month.
Lehman announced he wouldn't seek re-election despite his unsuccessful bid for Queen's Park.
Also on the ballot to become the city's 47th mayor are former Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshall, former city councillor and MP Alex Nuttall and political newcomer Rob Haverson.
Natalie Harris was on the ballot but later withdrew from the race.
Interested candidates have until Aug. 19 to file their nominations.
The municipal election is on Oct. 24.
