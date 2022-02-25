Potential mayoral candidates plan next move as Barrie mayor changes path

Potential mayoral candidates are planning their next move as Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman looks to make a move to federal politics.

Lehman is running for Liberal candidacy for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte in the June election, meaning residents will appoint a new mayor for the first time in 12 years.

One possible replacement is current Barrie councillor Barry Ward, who will likely take on the role as acting mayor when Lehman begins his unpaid leave next month to seek nomination.

Ward said he will probably wait to announce his decision to run or not closer to the election.

Councillors Mike McCann and Natalie Harris both said they plan to throw their hat into the ring.

"I’ve got a passion, and I’ve got a vision for the City of Barrie and right now my focus and my loyalty is for Ward 10 and I’ll make that decision closer to the summer break."

Thrilled to campaign soon, Harris said Lehman’s decision not to run again now levels the playing field.

"I’m really excited to share what my plans are in May," Harris said.

Already declaring his intentions to run against Harris, is former councillor and MP for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte Alex Nuttall.

"For me, this is such a unique opportunity because I’ve been so blessed personally and professionally to be able to give back once again and pay it forward to the next generation," Nuttall said.

Candidates can officially file and campaign for mayor on May 2. Election Day is set for Oct. 24, when the city’s 47th mayor is named.