Long-awaited funding announced for a new elementary school in Simcoe County
The Ontario government announced $23.8 million in funding to construct a new elementary school and community center in Oro-Medonte.
It's news the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) and the Township of Oro-Medonte have been waiting to hear.
"We're very thrilled," said SCDSB Chairperson Jodi Lloyd. "The project has been in the works for a number of years, so we're very anxious to get it moving forward and get shovels in the ground."
The new school will be built on a lot purchased by the town in 2013 at 739 Horseshoe Valley Road.
Artist rendering of a new elementary school in Oro-Medonte, Ont. (Supplied)
"We secured the land well before they put out tenders for schools, so we had the land secured. We have personally put $7 million into a community centre that will also act as a gymnasium for the school," said Mayor Randy Greenlaw.
Officials say the new school is necessary as the population grows in Horseshoe Valley, with at least 357 elementary spaces.
"It was really, really critical. It's been on the books for many years, and it's something I heard from the residents, and I've heard from young parents out there, and it's something that the township is partnering with us on," said Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MPP Doug Downie.
The community centre is expected to be over 14,000 square feet and include a gym, multi-purpose room, change rooms and more.
Once the tender process and final approvals are complete, construction of the new school can begin.
There is no word yet on a completion date, but the town hopes to have students in the classroom by 2025.
The investment is part of the province's commitment to provide $15 billion to support school construction, repair, and renewal over 10 years.
