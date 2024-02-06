BARRIE
Barrie

    • Locked Jeep stolen in broad daylight from medical building parking lot in Barrie

    parking
    Share

    Police are investigating the alleged brazen daytime theft of a vehicle from a parking lot in the northeast end of Barrie.

    Police say a 2016 Jeep Cherokee was stolen between 1:10 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. from the parking lot on Quarry Ridge while the owner went inside a nearby building for an appointment.

    They say the vehicle was locked, and the owner had the keys.

    The navy blue Jeep with Ontario licence plate CSFM895 also contained a new 2200-watt generator and some personal property.

    Police encourage anyone with information on the alleged theft or suspicious activity involving the stolen vehicle to contact them.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter

    A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News