Lock up your vehicles: Rash of thefts reported in New Tecumseth

A string of car thefts in New Tecumseth has police warning residents to lock their vehicles.

Nottawasaga OPP says a Toyota Corolla left running in the owner's driveway was taken at around 6:45 a.m. on Monday.

Police say a white four-door Lexus was caught on video stopping near the residence. The video shows a person climbing out of the passenger side of the Lexus and into the Toyota driver's seat. The two vehicles left in opposite directions.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., police received a call about an attempted theft of a pick-up truck from a Beeton gas station that was interrupted.

"The suspect was confronted by the owner and left the area by quickly getting into the passenger seat of the Lexus," police stated.

Police say there are at least three suspects involved in the two incidents.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).